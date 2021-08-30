Man extricated from truck after two-vehicle accident in Wahpeton

The accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the intersection of Second Avenue North and Seventh Street North. An eyewitness said the truck was heading east on Second Avenue when it was struck by a vehicle heading south on Seventh Street.
A man was extricated from his pickup truck after a two-vehicle accident Monday in Wahpeton.
Ronald Thane was taken to CHI St. Francis, Breckenridge, Minnesota, Sgt. Matthew Anderson, Wahpeton Police Department, confirmed. The other driver was Christopher Broeren, a North Dakota State College of Science student cited for care required.
"The driver (Broeren) drove through the stop sign," Anderson said. "The pickup was a complete rollover. The other driver (Thane) wasn't wearing a seat belt and complained of a neck injury."
The accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the intersection of Second Avenue North and Seventh Street North. Anderson said the truck was heading west on Second Avenue when it was struck by a vehicle heading south on Seventh Street.
Neither Thane nor Broeren had passengers in their vehicles. Thane was conscious as he was loaded into an ambulance. According to a Facebook post, he was released from the hospital Monday afternoon.
In addition to Ambulance Service Inc., responders included the Wahpeton police and fire departments, North Dakota State College of Science Police and Berger’s Body & Glass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.