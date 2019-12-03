A man was Life Flighted to Sanford Fargo with what appeared to be serious injuries following a camper explosion Tuesday, Dec. 3 outside Wahpeton.
The man's updated condition and identity were not available as of 9:50 p.m. that evening. At approximately 6:36 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Dwight Fire Department, Ambulance Service Inc., Life Flight and North Dakota Fire Marshall's Office responded to a call of a camper that had exploded at 7595 180th Ave. SE.
The man was inside the camper at the time of the explosion, the sheriff's office stated. He was transported to CHI St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Minnesota, then Life Flighted to Fargo.
The explosion is under investigation by the North Dakota Fire Marshall's Office.
