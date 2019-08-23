Masonite PrimeBoard catches fire

Firefighters from Wahpeton and Dwight, North Dakota responded at the scene. Initial reports indicated the fire was fed by natural gas.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

A section of the Masonite PrimeBoard plant, 2441 15th St. N. in Wahpeton, caught fire at approximately 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.

Firefighters from Wahpeton and Dwight, North Dakota responded at the scene. Initial reports indicated the fire was fed by natural gas. Flames were extinguished by approximately 9:30 p.m. and shortly after, bulldozers began digging outside the plant.

There appeared to be no injuries at the scene. Ambulance Service Inc., in addition to the Wahpeton Police Department, also responded.

Law enforcement was permitted to leave the scene at approximately 10:20 p.m.

We will provide more information as it is available.

