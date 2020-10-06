Minn-Dak fire related to coal boiler, asst. chief confirms

Some injuries were reported from an early morning fire Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Wahpeton.
The fire was coal boiler-related, Dwight First Assistant Chief Clint Gilbertson said. Its cause is unknown as of Tuesday morning. A couple Minn-Dak employees received minor burns, Gilbertson said.
“At first glance, it looks like minor damage occurred in the coal boiler room,” Gilbertson said. “They lost some of the roof and insulation.”
Minn-Dak stated that a fire was discovered in the boiler vacuum dust system.
"Two employees were working in the area when the fire broke out," the cooperative stated. "The employees did not require immediate medical treatment."
Minn-Dak's operations and safety department worked with firefighters, the cooperative stated, to ensure the fire was contained and extinguished and there was no risk to any employees onsite.
"The boiler was shut down immediately out of an abundance of caution," Minn-Dak continued. "We are very thankful for the quick response of the local fire departments. We are assessing the damages, but at this point, they appear to be superficial. Factory operations are being resumed."
Firefighters from Dwight, North Dakota, were notified at approximately 5:23 a.m. They left the scene at approximately 8:10 a.m.
The boiler building is the highest part of Minn-Dak's facility, KFGO reported. Sprinklers helped contain the fire inside, while firefighters used hoses to put out the fire on the roof.
In addition to the Dwight Fire Department, firefighters from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, provided mutual aid. The latter two departments brought their ladder trucks, Gilbertson said. Ambulance Service Inc. was also standing by.
Minn-Dak is located at 7525 Red River Rd., Wahpeton, as part of Dwight’s fire response district. Daily News will provide more updates as they come.
