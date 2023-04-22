A Minneapolis man was taken into custody in Breckenridge, Minnesota, shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, April 22, following an approximately more than one-hour, multiagency pursuit in Wilkin and Clay counties.
Eric Matthew Jagers, 54, was taken into custody after resisting arrest, the Breckenridge Police Department stated Saturday. He was taken into custody following both the department and the Clay County Sheriff’s office deploying less than lethal bean bag and 40mm pepper ball rounds while Jagers himself was holding a bow.
“Jagers was evaluated at the St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge for minor injuries from the bean bag rounds striking his body,” Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said. “Jagers was booked into the Wilkin County Jail for fleeing in a motor vehicle and obstructing legal process. No officers were injured during this incident. Jagers’ mental health does appear to be a factor.”
The incident began at 6:57 a.m. Saturday, according to the police department. The department responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Blazer Express gas station in Breckenridge.
“The male suspect cut off an ankle monitor that he was wearing and left the gas station, driving a tan colored pickup,” Karlgaard said. “A Breckenridge officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.”
Jagers then allegedly fled northbound on Highway 75. Both the Breckenridge Police Department and Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle into Clay County, Minnesota, where the Clay County Sheriff’s office joined in the pursuit.
“The man drove into a field in Clay County, then returned to the roadway and headed southbound on Highway 75 again, leading the pursuit back to Breckenridge,” Karlgaard said. “The Breckenridge Police Department, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Wahpeton Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle using spike strips, but were not successful.”
Once again, the vehicle left the roadway, this time at the intersection of Highways 75 and 210 in Breckenridge. There, the vehicle struck a street sign and then stopped at that intersection. It was there that Jagers then exited the vehicle, reportedly holding a bow.
The Breckenridge Police Department deployed the less than lethal bean bag rounds, while the Clay County Sheriff’s Office deployed a less than lethal 40mm pepper ball round, according to the police department.
A booking photo was not immediate available for Jagers. In addition to the above police departments and sheriff’s offices, the Moorhead Police Department also assisted.
“Thank you all for your assistance and a job well done,” Karlgaard said. “This incident is under investigation and therefore, we cannot release any further details at this time.”