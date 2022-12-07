Moorhead homicide victim's vehicle located in Wahpeton

James Kollie Jr., the suspect in a homicide case that began in Moorhead, Minn. A vehicle belonging to the victim, his mother Receia, was found Wednesday in Wahpeton.

 Richland County Jail

A black 2016 Honda Pilot that belonged to Receia Kollie, 56, Moorhead, Minnesota, was located Wednesday, Dec. 7 on the property of Masonite International in Wahpeton.

Captain Deric Swenson, Moorhead Police Department, confirmed the discovery. Kollie was the victim of a Thursday, Dec. 1 homicide at her home in Moorhead. Her son, James Kollie Jr., 25, is a suspect in the homicide. He remains in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, as of Wednesday, awaiting extradition to the Clay County Jail in Moorhead.



Tags