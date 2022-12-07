Moorhead homicide victim's vehicle located in Wahpeton

A black 2016 Honda Pilot that belonged to Receia Kollie, 56, Moorhead, Minnesota, was located Wednesday, Dec. 7 on the property of Masonite International in Wahpeton.
Captain Deric Swenson, Moorhead Police Department, confirmed the discovery. Kollie was the victim of a Thursday, Dec. 1 homicide at her home in Moorhead. Her son, James Kollie Jr., 25, is a suspect in the homicide. He remains in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, as of Wednesday, awaiting extradition to the Clay County Jail in Moorhead.
“With the assistance of employees of Masonite International, the victim’s 2016 black Honda Pilot was
located today,” Swenson stated. “The Moorhead Police Department thanks the media, our law enforcement partners, and the public for their help in communicating the information and finding the vehicle.”
As of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Pilot “has now been secured by law enforcement” and will be transported to the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension for processing.
“The vehicle’s contents, including any evidentiary items, are currently unknown,” Swenson stated.
James Kollie Jr. was taken into police custody without incident around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in Wahpeton, Daily News previously reported. The arrest took place at The Electric Washboard, 315 Dakota Ave. Kollie was the only individual arrested. How he arrived at the laundromat is still unknown, Swenson stated.
“We continue to ask the public in the Breckenridge and Wahpeton area to check their property for any suspicious items the suspect may have left. Please check for any video that may have captured the suspect during the afternoon of December 1 and through the evening of December 2 when he was apprehended,” Swenson stated.
The Moorhead Police Department continues receiving assistance from several law enforcement partners. Anyone with further information should call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.