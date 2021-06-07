Murder-suicide victims identified by Wahpeton police

The victims of a Friday, June 4 murder-suicide in Wahpeton have been identified by the city police department.
Gregory Zander, 62, lived with Karen Ertelt-Wanner, 52, at 1027 Vantura Dr., Wahpeton. Both were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.
“A preliminary autopsy shows that both did die from gunshot wounds,” Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said. “She received two wounds, while he had a single wound.”
Police and Richland County Sheriff’s officers responded to a call prior to the shooting. The police department previously stated that a woman reported being threatened by a man with a firearm.
“The Southern Valley Special Response Team was activated, responded to the scene and made entry into the residence,” Daily News previously reported. “The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Breckenridge Police Department also provided assistance during the course of the incident.”
A GoFundMe campaign to pay for Ertelt-Wanner’s funeral has raised more than $3,400 of its $5,000 goal as of Monday, June 7. The campaign states that her life was “tragically cut short.”
“Karen was a great person and a great friend to a lot of people,” the campaign continued. “Heartfelt prayers to her children and family as they deal with this ultimate tragedy.”
