Names released in Friday's fatality crash

The names of those involved in the Friday, Aug. 9 fatality accident south of Oxbow, North Dakota, have been released.
The driver of the 2005 Chevy Malibu who was killed in the accident has been identified as Christopher Bauer, 38, of Puposky, Minnesota.
The driver of the 2002 Kenworth T300 two-axle truck towing a Massey Ferguson 2270XD baler was identified as Ryan Ottis, Kindred, North Dakota, who sustained minor injuries in the crash.
At approximately 4:40 p.m., the North Dakota Highway Patrol stated, the Chevy was southbound when it drove off the roadway into the west ditch. It then re-entered the southbound roadway where it began a spin.
The Chevy spun into the northbound roadway and was struck at a right angle (T-bone) by the Kenworth. The Kenworth struck the Chevy on the passenger side. The collision caused the Chevy to shear in half and both axles from the Kenworth to shear off the truck.
The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
The accident site is a half-mile south of North Dakota Highway 46.
Responding at the scene were the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Kindred Fire Department, Kindred Ambulance and Christine Fire Department.
