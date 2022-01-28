ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem dead at 68

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is dead. The Republican, the longest-serving attorney general in state history, died Friday according to a statement released by his office.
“It is with the utmost sadness that the Office of Attorney General announces that Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem passed away unexpectedly on Friday January 28, 2022. “We know Wayne was a widely respected and well-known public figure, but we ask that his family be allowed time to grieve in private,” the statement said.
Earlier in the day, Stenehjem’s brother, Allan, said that his brother was hospitalized after suffering an inflamed ulcer. He said he did not believe the situation was “dire.” Bismarck Police and an ambulance responded to Stenehjem’s Bismarck home shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday. He was taken to Sanford Medical Center.
U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer issued a statement on the death saying “Kris and I are saddened to hear of the passing of North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. I considered him a close friend and trusted colleague. Wayne was a true patriot, dedicating his life to public service and our great state. He always fought for what was right. My thoughts and prayers are with Beth and his family. Wayne will be sorely missed by all.”
Gov. Doug Burgum also released a statement on the death;
“Like so many North Dakotans who treasured his friendship and admired him for his more than four decades of exceptional service to our state, we are absolutely devastated by the passing of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem,” Burgum said. “Wayne embodied public service, both as a dedicated legislator and the longest-serving attorney general in our state’s 133-year history. As the top law enforcement officer in North Dakota for over two decades, Attorney General Stenehjem always put the safety and well-being of our citizens first. North Dakota is a safer place because of his unwavering commitment to law and order, his loyalty to his team members and his utmost respect for our men and women in uniform. State and local governments also are more transparent thanks to his strong enforcement of North Dakota’s sunshine laws.
“On a personal level, Wayne was extremely proud of his small-town roots, his ties to UND and time spent practicing law in Grand Forks, and especially his Scandinavian heritage. His dry Norwegian humor was at its sidesplitting best at Norsk Høsfest in Minot during the induction ceremonies for the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame – an honor he himself received in 2007. Most of all, he was a loving husband and father, often sharing photos of his travels with Beth and beaming with pride as he would carry a plate of her Scotcheroos into a meeting or talk about son Andrew’s military service and latest adventures.
Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the US and North Dakota flags at half-staff until further notice and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor of Stenehjem and his longtime service to the state.
Stenehjem was 68. Funeral arrangements are pending for both private and public services.
