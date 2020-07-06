WAHPETON — The North Dakota State College of Science 2020 football season has been cancelled, as the College’s football conference, the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC), announced today that it will limit its fall sports to those that have been identified as low-risk as it relates to COVID-19.
The decision to cancel the season only impacts NDSCS’s football program. The NDSCS Clay Target team also competes under the MCAC; however, that sport has been identified by the conference as low-risk and will continue this fall. The NDSCS volleyball team is a member of the Mon-Dak Conference, and is not directly impacted by today’s MCAC announcement.
“We are disappointed that our 2020 football season has been cancelled; however, we recognize this was a difficult decision for the MCAC,” NDSCS Athletics Director Stu Engen said. “We are committed to supporting our student athletes as they navigate the impacts this will have, and we look forward to the return of Wildcat football in 2021.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.