Person of interest in Wahpeton murder indicted in U.S. court

Anthony Eugene Kruger, 33, currently a person of interest regarding a January murder in Wahpeton, was indicted Wednesday, May 10 in United States District Court on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
This charge was based on the investigation and facts related to pending Richland County District Court charges, county State’s Attorney Megan Kummer stated Thursday, May 11. As of May 11, those charges necessitate Kruger, a Breckenridge, Minnesota, male, continuing to be held in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton.
Because of the new indictment, the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office moved Thursday to dismiss without prejudice county-level felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges. Dismissal without prejudice means that charges could be renewed if the situation warranted.
“(The dismissal) will allow the federal prosecution to move forward,” Kummer stated. “The State’s Attorney’s Office, in the interest of public safety, feels that the sentencing guidelines and possible maximum sentence in federal court provide greater justice than the state court charges, while the dismissal without prejudice will allow this office to proceed should the federal prosecution not move forward.”
Anthony Kruger continues to be a person of interest in Jeremiah Medenwald’s murder, Kummer stated. The Wahpeton Police Department continues to seek anyone with information about Medenwald, a 40-year-old man from Hankinson, North Dakota, who was fatally shot Jan. 16, 2023 in Wahpeton.
Information about Medenwald in the days preceding Jan. 16, 2023, and/or regarding Kruger from Jan. 16-20, 2023, can be given by calling Sgt. Rick Teberg at 701-642-7728.
“The Wahpeton Police Department wants to assure the public that they believe this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in any danger,” Kummer stated.
Kruger remains in custody at the Richland County Jail as of Thursday, May 11. Court records state that he is represented by attorney Jonathan Green. On March 27, 2023, Kruger entered not guilty pleas to county-level charges of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon or person charged with a violent misdemeanor.