Plaster of Paris, not drugs, found at Wahpeton school

The Wahpeton Police Department does not believe there is any inherent threat or danger to the wellbeing of Wahpeton Elementary School students, employees and staff, nor the general public, in the wake of a Tuesday, May 17 incident.
Principal Jacob Dodge, in an email sent Tuesday, stated that a small package wrapped in masking tape with a baggie as an inside shell was found by students during morning recess. The substance inside was white.
Sgt. Matthew Anderson, Wahpeton, confirmed with Daily News that the substance was plaster of Paris. It was positively identified by the parent of a youth who was imitating behavior displayed in a video game.
“The package was opened by a student before an adult could respond and a student squeezed it releasing the powder into the face of another student. Parents were called and the Police Drug Force arrived to identify the substance,” Dodge wrote.
The substance was neither fentanyl, heroin or methamphetamine, Dodge wrote. Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson elaborated on Dodge’s comments, saying the substance was unable to be identified as any known controlled substance.
“It was not packaged in a manner consistent with how controlled substances are packaged,” Thorsteinson said. “The substance was not determined to be an illegal drug. We do not believe there is any inherent threat or danger to the public at this time.”
Community members of all ages are reminded that if they see any suspicious item, they should personally leave it alone and contact law enforcement for identification and/or disposal.
“We have no reason to think that we have any involvement of illegal activity on school grounds,” Thorsteinson said.
It is possible but not currently determined, Thorsteinson said, that Tuesday’s incident resulted from a prank or hoax. Earlier this spring, Wahpeton Public Schools and the Wahpeton Police Department declared zero tolerance for youth being in possession of and/or firing “Splatball” and/or “SplatRBall” toy guns while on school grounds including parking lots.
“Our playground and recess area is a very safe space for our students and has been since the school was built on this site,” Dodge wrote. “We do have individuals walking through and families using the equipment after school hours and on the weekends, just like any other park around Wahpeton or Breckenridge.”
Dodge was unavailable for comments beyond the email sent Tuesday. Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson was also unavailable for comments.
“Please remind your child not to pick up items that are not theirs and to tell an adult right away if they find something suspicious. We will be communicating with students regarding packages or other items that they find on the playground and around the school building,” Dodge wrote.
