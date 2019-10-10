School bus, car involved in accident

A Wahpeton Public School District bus and a Ford passenger vehicle received damages in an afternoon accident Thursday, Oct. 10 in Wahpeton.
The accident occurred between approximately 3:40-4 p.m., Wahpeton Transportation Director Gabe Hermes said. Approximately 30 students were aboard bus No. 11.
The bus received damages to its front and passenger side entrance door, while the Ford received damages on its driver’s side. The accident occurred in the vicinity of Third Street South.
While some students were medically examined, Hermes said, they were also released at the scene. No youth were believed to have received a serious injury.
At least three occupants of the Ford were going to be medically checked out, although it didn’t appear they had serious injuries, Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said. The driver, a woman transporting three youth, reported a head injury.
The students used the bus’ rear exit to evacuate. The Wahpeton Police Department and Ambulance Service Inc. responded at the scene.
Wahpeton Public Schools Superintendent Rick Jacobson and Hermes were both driving district buses at the time of the accident. A final report is expected by Monday, Oct. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.