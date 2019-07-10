Search underway for escaped prisoner, may be in Wahpeton area

David Joseph Gray escaped from a minimum security prison in Bismarck, North Dakota, Monday night and may be in the Wahpeton area. He is considered dangerous and people should not approach, but notify law enforcement.

Police are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, July 8.

David Joseph Gray left the unfenced, minimum-security prison and may be driving a silver 2007 Pontiac G6 with North Dakota plates 784 BYK or a silver 2004 Suzuki Forenza.

North Dakota Highway Patrol states he may be in the Wahpeton, North Dakota, area.

Gray is considered dangerous and should not be approached. He was serving a sentence for possession of meth with intent for deliver and scheduled for release in April 2021.

If anyone sees him or either of the vehicles they are asked to call 911.

