Shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder, discharging firearm

UPDATE: Shortly before 12 a.m. Sunday, June 4, the Wahpeton Police Department issued the following statement:

"At 4:35 p.m. Saturday, June 3, the Wahpeton Police received a 911 call for a 34-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Responding officers found a male outside 1358 12th St. N., Wahpeton, laying on the ground with a chest wound. The male was transported to St. Francis Medical Campus, Breckenridge, Minnesot, and later Life Flighted to Fargo, North Dakota



