Shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder, discharging firearm

UPDATE: Shortly before 12 a.m. Sunday, June 4, the Wahpeton Police Department issued the following statement:
"At 4:35 p.m. Saturday, June 3, the Wahpeton Police received a 911 call for a 34-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Responding officers found a male outside 1358 12th St. N., Wahpeton, laying on the ground with a chest wound. The male was transported to St. Francis Medical Campus, Breckenridge, Minnesot, and later Life Flighted to Fargo, North Dakota
Through statements made on scene, the victim indicated he was shot by a family member at Apartment 304, 1358 12th St N., Wahpeton. The Wahpeton Police Department issued a shelter in place for a six-block radius and evacuated residents of 1358 12th St N. Officers determined someone was still inside apartment 304 and attempted to make contact.
The Southern Valley Special Response Team was activated and made entry into that apartment where they located Shawn Lee Lane, age 37. Lane was taken into custody and arrested for attempted murder and discharge of a firearm within the city.
A firearm was recovered at the scene and the shelter in place was lifted. The Wahpeton Police believe this was an isolated incident and the public is in no danger. Victim information is not being released.
The Wahpeton Police Department was assisted by Richland County Sheriff's Office, Breckenridge Police Department, Wilkin County Sheriff's Office, SEMCA, North Dakota BCI and Southern Valley SRT.
"A shooting has occurred in Wahpeton ND. Suspect is still at large. Please shelter in place until further notice."
We will give more updates as available.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, the intersection of 14th Avenue North and 11th Street North, as well as 12th Street North between Loy Avenue and 14th Avenue North, Wahpeton, are closed while law enforcement responds to what scanner reports indicate is a shooting incident.
The Wahpeton Police Department, Breckenridge Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office were confirmed by a Daily News reporter to be present in the vicinity of the 1300 block of 12th Street North. An ambulance left the scene shortly after 4:50 p.m. Saturday. The scene has been blocked up as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
Scanner reports shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday indicate that one individual has been shot. The individual, a male, was transported by ambulance to CHI St. Francis in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Their condition is not yet known.