The civil defense siren is sounding in Fairmount now, unsure if it's related to this situation.
Updated 11:45 a.m.
ATF and state troopers on scene. Communications with the suspect aren't working, he is not responding to calls.
Updated at 11:30 a.m.:
SRT team is on site, authorities are attempting contact with the suspect, who is not coming out of the house. Reportedly the suspect is on probation.
Updated at 11:10 a.m.:
Streets are blocked off from First to Second streets and Main to Third Streets in Fairmount. The school is on lockdown and residents have been told to stay inside or go to the school to lockdown there, our reporter tells us. The fire is slowing and flaring up, and it does not appear firefighters are battling it at this time due to the armed man inside.
______________________________________
Original story:
Fairmount and Hankinson fire departments were called to respond to a fire at a garage in Fairmount, North Dakota, around 10 a.m. this morning along Highway 11, according to police scanner traffic.
Law enforcement has also responded and reports are that a man set his garage on fire and has barricaded himself in the house with a firearm.
A special response team (SRT) was called to assist.
Law enforcement has blocked off the area to traffic.
We have a reporter on scene and will update this story as we have information.
