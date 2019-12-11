Student accidentally shot on Wahpeton’s NDSCS campus Tuesday
A student was injured in an accidental discharge of a firearm on the Wahpeton campus of North Dakota State College of Science in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 10, a release from the college states. The incident happened in the NDSCS college townhomes. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. The college said there is not an ongoing threat to the college or the Wahpeton community.

We will continue to follow this story as information is available.

