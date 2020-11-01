Sunday morning fire in Wahpeton

Fire broke out Sunday, Nov. 1 at a house undergoing remodeling in the 400 block of Second Street South, Wahpeton. No one was presently living in the house.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Extensive damages, but no injuries, were reported from a Sunday, Nov. 1 fire in Wahpeton.

The fire was at a house undergoing remodeling in the 400 block of Second Street South. No one was presently living in the house, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish confirmed.

The floor is burnt through between the basement and main floor, leaving a large hole, Rubish said.

“The fire started on the main floor,” Rubish said. “I have called in the fire marshal out of Bismarck. He’s coming in to make a determination of the cause.”

Wahpeton firefighters were paged to the scene at 8:24 a.m. Sunday. They left the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

