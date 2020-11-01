Sunday morning fire in Wahpeton

Extensive damages, but no injuries, were reported from a Sunday, Nov. 1 fire in Wahpeton.
The fire was at a house undergoing remodeling in the 400 block of Second Street South. No one was presently living in the house, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish confirmed.
The floor is burnt through between the basement and main floor, leaving a large hole, Rubish said.
“The fire started on the main floor,” Rubish said. “I have called in the fire marshal out of Bismarck. He’s coming in to make a determination of the cause.”
Wahpeton firefighters were paged to the scene at 8:24 a.m. Sunday. They left the scene shortly before 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.