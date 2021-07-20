Suspect in Wyndmere bank robbery arrested

Tessa Jaksa

The alleged suspect of a Monday, July 19 bank robbery in Wyndmere, North Dakota, has been arrested.

Tessa Jaksa, 43, Moorhead, Minnesota, was arrested in Moorhead, KFGO reported. Jaksa allegedly robbed Lincoln State Bank, Wyndmere, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

“The money taken in the robbery was recovered,” KFGO reported. “The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says Jaksa will face federal charges.”

Jaksa’s arrest came after a tip from someone who recognized images released to the media, KFGO reported. She is currently confined in the Cass County Jail, Fargo.

“FBI agents assisted Moorhead police in making the arrest,” KFGO reported.

