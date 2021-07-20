Suspect in Wyndmere bank robbery arrested

The alleged suspect of a Monday, July 19 bank robbery in Wyndmere, North Dakota, has been arrested.
Tessa Jaksa, 43, Moorhead, Minnesota, was arrested in Moorhead, KFGO reported. Jaksa allegedly robbed Lincoln State Bank, Wyndmere, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.
“The money taken in the robbery was recovered,” KFGO reported. “The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says Jaksa will face federal charges.”
Jaksa’s arrest came after a tip from someone who recognized images released to the media, KFGO reported. She is currently confined in the Cass County Jail, Fargo.
“FBI agents assisted Moorhead police in making the arrest,” KFGO reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.