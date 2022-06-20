Thorsteinson retiring, recommends Anderson as next Wahpeton police chief

With a unanimous vote Monday, June 20, the Wahpeton City Council approved the retirement of Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson. Sgt. Mathew Anderson is Thorsteinson's recommended successor as police chief, but an actual appointment was not made Monday evening.
Thorsteinson, who will continue to serve as Wahpeton Police Chief in the near future, has a retirement that is effective Sunday, Dec. 25. That day will mark 43 years, three months and 21 days since Thorsteinson began serving the Wahpeton Police Department as a 21-year-old. Thorsteinson began serving as Wahpeton’s police chief in 2003.
“I feel blessed to have been able to live and work in Wahpeton for all these years and will certainly miss the close interaction with our citizens that I enjoyed during that time,” Thorsteinson wrote. “The Wahpeton Police Department enjoys a close relationship with our community and the quality of service and professionalism provided by the police department is a key component of our department culture.”
Thorsteinson’s retirement letter was shared during a city council meeting attended by outgoing Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale, 1st Ward Councilwoman Abby Carlson and Councilman at large Lane Wateland.
Thorsteinson’s retirement and the departures of the council members are part of a continuing trend of change among leadership in Wahpeton and Richland County, North Dakota. Since March 2022, at least 11 local high-ranking education, law enforcement and government positions or offices have seen new hirings or new candidates elected. Nearly a dozen additional positions or offices will be decided by year’s end.
It is Thorsteinson’s belief, he wrote, that the members of the Wahpeton Police Department are “stewards of our community, sheepdogs protecting the flock.” Because of his sincere hope that this attitude continues, Thorsteinson recommended Anderson be appointed the next chief of the Wahpeton Police Department.
“Sgt. Anderson is the finest law enforcement officer that I have ever had occasion to work with and the skillset and common sense that he possesses is second to none,” Thorsteinson wrote. “Matthew has long played an important role in keeping the police department headed in the correct direction.”
Anderson, who was not present at Monday’s meeting, was praised by Thorsteinson for previously repeatedly effectively and efficiently supervising the Wahpeton Police Department when Thorsteinson was absent due to illness.
“Matthew is trusted and respected by the members of the Wahpeton Police Department and the local law enforcement community because of his selfless nature and because he can always be counted upon to lead from in front. In addition, Matthew is very active in the community where he serves as a member of the Wahpeton Fire Department, is an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church, serves as a volunteer youth baseball and football coach and volunteers in the Wahpeton Public Schools as a mentor with the Watch Dawg program,” Thorsteinson wrote.
Thorsteinson has complete confidence in Anderson’s ability to serve as Wahpeton’s police chief, city council members learned.
“I know that the community and the department will benefit if he is appointed to this position,” Thorsteinson wrote.
