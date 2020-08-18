Breckenridge Police Department is actively investigating a crime after it received reports of gunshots early this morning which led to a pursuit into Wahpeton. The abandoned vehicle was later discovered, with a firearm inside. It is not known how many occupants were in the vehicle and suspect or suspects are still at large, a release from Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard states.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Tower Way and Siemers Court in Breckenridge, Minnesota, at 3:26 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
According to the release, officers located a light-colored SUV in that area and initiated a traffic stop. The driver did not stop and led the officers on a pursuit across state lines into Wahpeton, North Dakota.
During the pursuit, the officers lost sight of the vehicle and later located it abandoned in Wahpeton. The officers discovered a firearm inside the vehicle but the suspect(s) were gone. It was later determined that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Wahpeton.
Breckenridge Police conducted a search around the area where the gunshots were reported and were able to locate one home that had been struck multiple times by gunfire.
The homeowner was only one individual present in the home during the time of the incident and was not injured, according to the release. No police officers were injured, and authorities have no information on whether there were any other injuries.
“This appears to be an isolated incident, with many unanswered questions at this time. It is not believed that the homeowner was targeted for any reason. This incident is currently under investigation in conjunction with the Wahpeton Police Department,” Karlgaard said.
The Breckenridge Police Department is encouraging anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact their office at 218-643-5506.
Residents along Tower Way, Siemers Court and Main Street are being requested to provide any surveillance footage they may have from 3-3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to the Breckenridge Police Department.
This is an ongoing investigation between both Breckenridge and Wahpeton police departments. Daily News will continue to follow this story.
