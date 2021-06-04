Two dead after late night Wahpeton shootings

A man and a woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds early Friday, June 4 in Wahpeton. The pair were found by law enforcement in a north side residence.
Wahpeton Police and Richland County Sheriff’s officers responded to a call at 2:30 a.m. Friday. A woman reported being threatened by a man with a firearm.
“Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers were attempting to make contact with the occupants of the residence when they heard a gunshot from inside the residence,” the police department stated. “Additional attempts to contact the occupants were unsuccessful.”
The Southern Valley Special Response Team was activated, responded to the scene and made entry into the residence. Inside, they located an adult female and adult male, both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
“No additional information is being released at this time regarding the incident, which remains under investigation,” Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson stated.
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Breckenridge Police Department also provided assistance during the course of the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.