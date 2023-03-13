Two dead, two injured in crash near Mooreton
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The names of two individuals who died Monday, March 13 as a result of a four-vehicle crash near Mooreton, North Dakota, will be released Tuesday, March 14, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. They have been initially identified as a 45-year-old male from Wahpeton and a 51-year-old male from Mantador, North Dakota.

The state highway patrol gave an update Monday afternoon on the incident, which took place at approximately 5:48 a.m. Monday at mile marker 379 on North Dakota Highway 13. That location is approximately a third of a mile west of I-29.



