Tyler Wohlers, 21, Wahpeton, was fatally struck and killed early Saturday morning near Ottertail City, Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports three males were walking southbound on the northbound shoulder of Highway 78 at 1:13 a.m. Saturday, July 6. Wohlers tripped and fell into the northbound traffic lane. A vehicle traveling northbound struck him and continued traveling northbound without stopping.
The two other men say the vehicle was a smaller sedan, similar to a Chevrolet Cavalier. It could be either white or silver-colored. The scene was dark and there were no streetlights in the area. The vehicle will have front end damage and a fluid leak.
Anyone with information about the vehicle and driver is asked to call Sgt. Rod Eischens at 218-846-8244
Agencies responding were Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and EMS.
Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.