Wahpeton man killed in early morning hit-and-run

Tyler Wohlers, 21, Wahpeton, was fatally struck and killed early Saturday morning near Ottertail City, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports three males were walking southbound on the northbound shoulder of Highway 78 at 1:13 a.m. Saturday, July 6. Wohlers tripped and fell into the northbound traffic lane. A vehicle traveling northbound struck him and continued traveling northbound without stopping.

The two other men say the vehicle was a smaller sedan, similar to a Chevrolet Cavalier. It could be either white or silver-colored. The scene was dark and there were no streetlights in the area. The vehicle will have front end damage and a fluid leak.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and driver is asked to call Sgt. Rod Eischens at 218-846-8244

Agencies responding were Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and EMS.

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

