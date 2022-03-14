Purchase Access

Out in Williston, North Dakota, at the 10-under State Swim Meet, our young Breckenridge-Wahpeton athletes stayed very focused both days, swimming for a spot on the podium. We came home with a lot of hardware and no disqualifications.

Our medley relay was the highlight of the weekend for the Bolts. They had a combined improvement of over 14 seconds to grab fourth place medals. Harvey Fixen (9) started us off with a perfect finish on his back, Isla Burgr (9) pulled us ahead with her breaststroke, Kiyara Jinadasa (10) improved her butterfly leg by five seconds to hold on and Mike Dozak (8) dropped five seconds to seal the heat win with a fast enough time to place within the final heat. Their free relay also put them on the podium in sixth place.

Individually, Dozak improved times in all seven events to place in the top 16, finishing in the top eight of five separate events. He placed fourth in 50 butterfly, fifth in 50 backstroke, sixth in 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, seventh in 25 butterfly, ninth in 25 freestyle, and 10th in 25 backstroke.

Burgr improved times in five events to place in the top 16, earning three medals in the top eight. She grabbed third in 50 and 100 breaststroke, eighth in 100 individual medley, ninth in 50 freestyle and 15th in 100 freestyle.

Fixen grabbed 15th in 50 breaststroke and Jinadasa swam strong in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.

The 11-over athletes will compete at their state meet in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the weekend of March 19-20.

