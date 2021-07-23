Breckenridge buckles down to advance

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. — No. 1 overall seed Breckenridge Post 53 watched a 6-0 lead evaporate against No. 4 seed Crookston Post 20 on Thursday, July 22 escaping with a 7-5 win in the first round of the Northwest Sub-State tournament. Breckenridge remains unbeaten in District Nine with a perfect 17-0 record heading into a second-round showdown vs. No. 2. seed Warroad from the district’s north side.
Cooper Yaggie fell a single shy of the cycle, but Breckenridge wasn’t complaining, as the shortstop went 3-for-3 with a grand slam, a triple and five RBIs in the cleanup spot. Yaggie connected in the first inning on a two-strike count with a tape measure shot to dead center field. It was the kind of home run defenders turn around to admire instead of giving chase.
“I just went up there telling myself I needed to get on base to score some runs,” Yaggie said. “He ended up giving me a good pitch that I was able to square up and hit hard. We needed something early to get us going.”
Breckenridge also needed a spark on defense, and Jayce Werner provided fireworks. The left fielder dropped back in a dead sprint to make an improbable over-the-shoulder catch in the top of the third inning.
“It was a spectacular catch. It was a Willie Mays catch,” Post 53 Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said. “I'm not kidding, his back was to the plate and he caught it running away over his head into straightaway left. You had to see it to believe it.”
Crookston scored five runs in the fifth off one error and five hits, cutting the lead to one at 6-5. The hits came off Adam Ohm, who did his job in throwing to contact after relieving starter Emmit Vig at his predetermined pitch count of 45. With Crookston teeing off in the inning, one walk could’ve been the difference between win and loss for Breckenridge.
“We needed to have Emmit eligible (to pitch) Saturday. We had to figure out how we were going to do that and still win,” Hiedeman said. “The middle part of their lineup could hit, it didn’t matter who was on the mound. Adam didn’t walk anyone, they had to earn it. If we walk batters, they come around to the top of the order a whole lot quicker.”
Vig pitched three shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out two. He issued Breckenridge’s lone walk of the game. Jacob Miller pitched all six innings for Crookston, allowing four earned runs, striking out six and walking one.
After sizzling in the fifth inning, Crookston fizzled in the sixth. Connor Twidwell recorded two outs on as many pitches to remove their rally caps. He needed just three pitches to notch the first two outs of the seventh. It was a razor-sharp show of efficiency, as he slammed the door for the save. Twidwell also came through at the plate with an RBI single in the fifth to help his own cause on the hill.
“Connor had another huge hit, giving us that two-run cushion we needed,” Hiedeman said. “He hasn’t hit for average all year, but he always seems to walk, get hit (by pitch) or come through with a big hit when we need him to. That extra run changed things, it took a lot of pressure off.”
Jared Aamold also stepped up — literally. The slugging catcher traded in his crutches for a baseball bat. Aamold was involved in a scary collision at home plate which injured his knee in Breckenridge’s regular season finale. He missed the entirety of Post 53’s Northwest South Sub-State championship run.
“A week ago Jared was in the emergency room,” Hiedeman said. “We didn’t know if he’d be able to play, then he goes out there and picks up two hits. Also, In his third at bat he hit a line shot that rocketed off the pitcher's glove right to the second baseman for a tough-luck out.”
Breckenridge sits at 20-4 overall. Whether they’re staging a comeback or protecting a slim lead, Post 53 has been getting it done all season in the win column.
“At this point, every team is pretty darn good,” Hiedeman said. “At the end of the day, we stopped them in their tracks when we needed to.”
Other action in the single-elimination round included New York Mills, the Class A state runner-up in high school baseball, losing to Warroad, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton falling to Fosston and Twin Valley/Ulen-Hitterdal bowing out to Roseau.
Breckenridge moved on to play Warroad on Friday, July 23 at 1:30 p.m., just two wins away from another championship game appearance. Read the complete recap of Post 53's tournament results in Tuesday's edition of Daily News.
