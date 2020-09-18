Breckenridge High School NHS elects new officers

The BHS National Honor Society recently elected new senior officers for the 2020-21 school year. They are: President-Austin Erickson, Vice-Presidents-Daniel Erlandson and Adam Ohm, Treasure-Grace Conzemius, Secretary-Kaylin Nicholson, and Historian-Kaitlyn Banken. The NHS officers participated in the annual Adopt-a-Highway program this week. The Charles Holmgren Chapter of the National Honor Society adopted a 3.5 mile stretch of ditch on Highway 210 just east of Breckenridge in 2018. The students are proud to be able to give back to the community with a service project that benefits us all. They annual outing takes the students about three hours to complete.
Stan Goldade, BA, BS, MA
Mathematics Instructor
Mathletes Coach
Knowledge Bowl Coach
Head Boys Golf Coach
National Honor Society Advisor
Breckenridge Senior High School
710 North 13th Street
Breckenridge, MN 56520
Phone: (218)-643-2694 ext. 4412
E-mail: goldades@isd846.org and goldades@breckenridge.k12.mn.us
Website: http://goo.gl/uOlwXb
