Mosquito spraying planned for Wahpeton
The City of Wahpeton plans to ground spray for mosquito control on Thursday evening, July 18. The application will run from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. If weather prevents spraying, the application will take place on the next possible evening.
The mosquito control product used by the city is specifically designed for use in residential areas, and will not harm people, pets, or gardens. However, citizens are advised to avoid walking or biking into the cloud emitted by the sprayer, and as an added measure of safety, may wish to remain indoors while the application is taking place.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
Blood drive brings in 31 volunteers
The Wahpeton-Breckenridge community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on July 1 at Grace Lutheran Church, which helped collect a total of 32 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 31 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 25 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive. A total of four donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were two people who volunteered for the first time.
Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Joyce Alfson, who coordinated the drive, as well as others who assisted the day of the drive: Karen Pausch, Connie Nenning, Bernice Miller, Linda Niedvicky, Val Hegle, Pat Keevny, Geraldine Ciesynski, Audrey Coilles, Pat Stern, Irende Moen, Joan Pape and Jane West.
Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org.
Water & Oil Development Tour set
The North Dakota Water Education Foundation is hosting the Water & Oil Development tour on Wednesday, Aug. 7. This tour will begin and end in Williston, North Dakota.
Participants will learn about how the Western Area Water Supply was established to support the delivery of water for industry, and in return it provides quality water to rural residents and communities. Tour participants will learn the operations of how WAWS treats and delivers water for both industrial and residential service to approximately 60,000 people over five counties covering 5,000 square miles. The tour participants will learn about the entire oil development process including visiting a drilling rig used for training.
The public is invited to attend the tour, which costs $20 per person, and includes transportation, informational materials, meals, refreshments and a one-year subscription to the North Dakota Water magazine.
For more information or to register go to www.ndwater.org or contact the North Dakota Water Education Foundation at 701-223-8332 or jellingson@ndwater.net.
