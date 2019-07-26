Nashua, MN, student named to spring Dean’s List at Bemidji State University
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Sasha Niesche from Nashua, Minnesota, earned Dean’s List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., at the conclusion of the Spring 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 681 students earned Spring 2019 Dean’s List honors from the university, and an additional 351 students earned President’s List honors for earning perfect 4.0 GPAs.
Bemidji State University, located in northern Minnesota’s lake district, occupies a wooded campus along the shore of Lake Bemidji. A member of the colleges and universities of Minnesota State, Bemidji State offers more than 80 undergraduate majors and 11 graduate degrees encompassing arts, sciences and select professional programs.
West Nile virus impacting Minnesota loon population
A recent uptick in reports of dead loons and test results indicate an impact from West Nile virus (WNV), according to nongame wildlife staff at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Minnesota confirmed WNV as the cause of death in two of three dead loons from northeastern Minnesota earlier this month.
WNV was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2002 and was documented as a cause of loon mortality in Minnesota as early as 2005. It is not uncommon for people, animals and birds to be exposed to WNV through mosquito bites. Most people and animals successfully fight off the virus and develop antibodies against future infection. Some birds, like loons, crows and other corvids, are especially susceptible to the infection. Researchers are attempting to discover the rates of infection among ruffed grouse.
Lake homeowners and other lake users who observe two or more dead loons on a single lake with no obvious injury or cause of death are asked to email the nearest DNR nongame wildlife staff for tracking:
• Bemidji/northwest area: Christine Herwig, christine.herwig@state.mn.us.
• Grand Rapids/northeast area: Gaea Crozier, gaea.e.crozier@state.mn.us.
• Metro/Central Minnesota: Lori Naumann, lori.naumann@state.mn.us.
• New Ulm/southern Minnesota: Lisa Gelvin-Innvaer, lisa.gelvin-innvaer@state.mn.us.
More information about the DNR’s Nongame Wildlife Program and the Loon Monitoring Program can be found on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/nongame.
