The BW girls 19U hockey team has postponed their game on Saturday, Jan, 2. 2021 due to a scheduling conflict for Langdon.
As of now, they will not be playing a game on Saturday, but this could change if a team gets scheduled to play last minute. Head Coach Troy Scharfenkamp said that they are currently searching for an opponent and that their ice slot scheduled at 5 p.m. will be filled
Stay tuned on our website if any scheduling changes are made for any events and games scheduled in the near future.
