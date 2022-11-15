Buying a car can be a stressful endeavor. This was especially true throughout the pandemic. Drops in stock and cars available pushed prices up and made many shy away from buying a new vehicle.
Parker Sirek works at Smith Motors in Wahpeton as a new car manager. It is Sirek’s job to make sure the lot is stocked and people have vehicles they can buy. For the past few years that job was easier said than done.
Before the pandemic Smith Motors would have around 30 to 40 new cars and trucks and 60 to 70 used vehicles for sale on the lot. Currently that number is much lower. Around 20 new vehicles are available at Smith Motors right now, last year there were even fewer.
For much of the past year getting a new car meant putting your name on a waitlist for a vehicle. It was near impossible to just walk onto the lot and drive away in a new car the same day.
While many are still facing waitlists for their vehicles, options are opening up as vehicles with no prior purchasers come into stock.
“There is a shortage of workers, shortage of parts, they have had some COVID stints in the factories. A little of everything I guess,” Sirek said
The shortage of stock comes from a shortage of parts and workers to be able to make the cars. According to Sirek one of the major snags has been microchip manufacturing.
“What we are running into is there are so many microchips in vehicles that help run the vehicles technology wise. That is the biggest issue with us having to import so many of our supplies before COVID,”Sirek said
Microchips are used in all sorts of industries, computers, phones, televisions even some refrigerators use microchips. Cars are no different. Many use multiple microchips. Because of shortage prices in all sorts of industries have gone up.
It isn’t just new cars that have been hit by the shortages. The demand for vehicles has remained, much of this demand has transferred to the used car market causing the prices of used cars to shoot up.
“The used market was kind of crazy for a while. For a while you had a person who bought a vehicle a year ago, put on 20,000 miles and it's worth more than what they paid for it. It has kind of leveled off but used is still strong,” Sirek said.
Recently stocks have been alleviated somewhat, though the pre-pandemic days of full lots are gone, at least for the time being, according to Sirek. As well, Sirek doesn’t see a complete recovery any time soon.
“I think it will be like the last six months with two steps forward and two steps back. I think it is going to be kind of an issue. It may seem like it will get better for a little bit and then seem like it will get worse for a little bit. I still think we are not totally out of the woods in that aspect.,” Sirek said.
The relative stabilization has helped to stop the increase of car prices and allowed many to get new vehicles they would not have been able to during the peak of the pandemic.