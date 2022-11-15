Buying a car can be a stressful endeavor. This was especially true throughout the pandemic. Drops in stock and cars available pushed prices up and made many shy away from buying a new vehicle.

Parker Sirek works at Smith Motors in Wahpeton as a new car manager. It is Sirek’s job to make sure the lot is stocked and people have vehicles they can buy. For the past few years that job was easier said than done.



