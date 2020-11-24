Caring Rose Week connects florists with food pantries

Flowers put a smile on your face and in November, they also put food on the table for people in need.
Sara Krump, the owner and operator of Vintage Rose Floral and Gifts in Hankinson, collected over 200 nonperishable food items during Caring Rose Week. The food items will be donated to the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry to be used for Thanksgiving meals.
Caring Rose Week was held Nov. 9 - 14. For every two cans of food donated, a dozen roses could be purchased for $10.
This was the fourth year Krump has participated in Caring Rose Week.
“I love to be able to give back to the community,” Krump said. “I’ve always been that way, it’s just a way for our store to give back ... I was brought up with givers. My grandparents, my parents, they taught me to give back and help where you can.”
Now in its 22nd year, Caring Rose Week was started in 1998 by Harry Whelden, the general manager of Wholesale North American Florist in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to a Caring Rose Week press release.
An estimated 225 flower shops across the midwest participated this year and 20 tons of food are expected to be collected, according to the press release. Florists are able to donate to their local food banks and charities of choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.