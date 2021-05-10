On Tuesday, May 11 the contractor on the East Side Sanitary Sewer Project Phase B Project will be closing Hughes Drive at Fourth Street North for the removal of bituminous pavement and installation of storm sewer.
Traffic control signage will be installed to route traffic around the work area. Hughes Drive is anticipated to be closed to traffic for two weeks.
Travelers are advised to use caution through the work zone and use alternate routes if possible.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at (701) 642-6565.
