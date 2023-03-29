Editor’s note: This story has updated information regarding the Canadian Pacific train derailment on Sunday, March 26, in Wyndmere, North Dakota. Look forward to more further coverage from reporter Levi Jones as the situation progresses.
Clean-up crews have been working at the site of the Canadian Pacific train derailment which happened last weekend, the night of Sunday, March 26.
During the derailment, 31 cars of a 70 car train were derailed, a few of these cars contained the chemicals propylene and ethylene glycol which leaked. Richland County Emergency Management director Brett Lambrecht said these spills pose no risk to the surrounding community. Industrial toxicologists have been on site to monitor potential air and environmental impact.
The clean up has been led by Canadian Pacific. The derailed cars still contain residue of chemicals which will need to be cleaned out before they can be removed. As part of the process, teams have been working to rinse out these cars and transfer the residue into containers which can be hauled away from the site. Water for this process has been provided by the Wyndmere Fire Department.
The railway has brought in 32 semi trucks a day to clean the area. Damaged and derailed cars cannot be put back into commision and are being cut up with a plasma cutter and hauled away to be recycled.
“Things are faster than I thought. They are moving along awesomely,” Lambrecht said.
The ground around the site can get torn up with the movement of trucks and rail cars. The clean up crew has set up swamp mats, which act like a temporary roadway, to prevent machines from getting stuck in the mud.
Lambrecht has seen smaller derailments happen in Richland County as part of his job, though none this large. According to a statement by CP Media Relations Manager Andy Cummings, a break in the tracks caused this derailment.
“CP’s preliminary investigation indicates that a broken rail was the cause of Sunday night’s derailment,” Cummings said.
After an inspection of the rail, CP has resumed use in the area.
“Following careful inspections, CP reopened the rail line through the derailment site late Monday, March 27. Trains are operating through the area at reduced speed,” Cummings said.