3 Things to Know Today

1. The Minneapolis Star Tribune’s coverage of George Floyd’s murder won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting Friday, June 11. The paper was cited for providing “urgent, authoritative and nuanced” information. Floyd died on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis.
2. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is expected to be sentenced Friday, June 25. He was convicted in April on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter related to Floyd’s death. Prosecutors have asked Chauvin’s judge for a sentence of 30 years in prison.
3. Famous people with a June 13 birthday include U.S. First Lady Martha Washington (1731-1802); Irish poet W.B. Yeats (1865-1947); “Last Man Standing” star Tim Allen (1953-); Brat Pack actress Ally Sheedy (1962-); Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo (1970-); “Avengers” actor Chris Evans (1981-); and “Full House” actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (1986-).
