3 Things to Know Today

1. Two first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held this week in Richland County, North Dakota. They are available to residents age 75 and older. The first will be from 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota.
2. The second clinic will be available to residents age 75 and older from 1-3:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at Faith Church in Wahpeton. To register for an appointment, visit https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov. Search Richland under “Search by Name of Location.”
3. The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 9 before the U.S. Senate. Trump was charged by the U.S. House of Representatives for incitement of insurrection regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
