3 Things to Know Today

1. The Richland County Health Department is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations to persons age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions. Two vaccination events are scheduled this week in Richland County, North Dakota.

2. A vaccine clinic will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 at Faith Church, Wahpeton. A second clinic will be held from 1-3:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 at Wyndmere Community Center in Wyndmere, North Dakota. Monitor upcoming clinics by visiting https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov.

3. Today in History: On Feb. 16, 1923, Howard Carter opened the inner burial chamber of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamen (“King Tut”) and found the sarcophagus. For several months after, the tomb’s items were catalogued, eventually going on a world tour.

