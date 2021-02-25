3 Things to Know Today

1. Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has met the requirements for emergency use authorization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated Wednesday, Feb. 24. This could mean that a third COVID-19 vaccine would be available nationwide, CNN reported. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine may only require one dose for full administration, unlike the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Daily News will continue to follow vaccine development and administration in North Dakota and Minnesota.
2. Nine members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet have been confirmed to date by the U.S. Senate. As of Thursday, Feb. 25, it is uncertain if some nominees, including proposed Office of Management and Budget Director Neera Tanden, will receive Senate confirmation. The Senate is divided 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats.
3. Famous people with a Feb. 25 birthday include Impressionist painter Pierre Renoir (1841-1919); talk show hostess Sally Jessy Raphael (1935-); Beatles guitarist George Harrison (1943-2001); actor Sean Astin (1971-) and actress Rashida Jones (1976-).
