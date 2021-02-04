3 Things to Know Today

1. Pete Buttigieg, former presidential candidate, was recently approved by the U.S. Senate to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Buttigieg and newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas are members of President Biden’s cabinet.
2. National Thank a Mail Carrier Day is observed every February 4. The holiday is in honor of the men and women of the postal service and other delivery organizations. “They deserve our appreciation every day, but too often they are not recognized for the work they do,” nationaltoday.com states.
3. Famous people with a Feb. 4 birthday include aviator Charles Lindbergh (1902-1974); civil rights activist Rosa Parks (1913-2005); feminist Betty Friedan (1921-2006); former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle (1947-); rocker Alice Cooper (1948-) and boxer Oscar De La Hoya (1973-).
