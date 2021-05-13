3 Things to Know Today

1. Wahpeton Public Works will flush the city’s water distribution system beginning the morning of Tuesday, May 18. Flushing will begin northwest Wahpeton and will move south through town with an expected conclusion in the airport area Thursday, May 20.
2. Some city water customers may notice discoloration of their water due to iron and manganese deposits being loosened and flushed from water mains. The water will still be safe to consume as usual, Wahpeton Public Works stated.
3. If discoloration occurs, customers are advised to run a cold water faucet until it clears. If the discoloration persists or you have any questions, contact Wahpeton Public Works at 701-642-6565.
