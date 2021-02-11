3 Things to Know Today

1. Day Two of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump included airing footage from inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, CNN reported. The images included Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman directing Sen. Mitt Romney away from rioters, officers being attacked by rioters and rioters calling for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Trump faces one charge, for alleged incitement of insurrection.

2. This weekend’s Goodlife celebrates the most romantic words. They can be actual things said, song lyrics, poems, dialogue from movies or TV and such on. Share them on Daily News’ Facebook page, or send them to franks@wahpetondailynews.com. Check out this weekend’s edition to see if your choice made it!

3. Famous people with a Feb. 11 birthday include inventor Thomas Edison (1847-1931), “Green Acres” star Eva Gabor (1919-1995), “Naked Gun” star Leslie Nielsen (1926-2010), actor Burt Reynolds (1936-2018), singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow (1962-) and actress Jennifer Aniston (1969-).

