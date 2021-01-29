3 Things to Know Today

1. Warm up this weekend. National Hot Chocolate Day is celebrated Sunday, Jan. 31. The holiday salutes the drink, popular on cold days, whether it’s raining or snowing. “No other drink brings warmth to our lives and taste buds quite like hot chocolate,” National Today.com stated. “Cozy up with your favorite mug.”

2. Harry Truman, the 33rd U.S. president, announced he’d support the development of a hydrogen bomb on Jan. 31, 1950. Truman, previously a vice president and U.S. senator from Missouri, was in the midst of his first and only full term as president. Learn more about his feelings on the bomb by reading our opinion section.

3. Famous people with a Jan. 31 birthday include Jackie Robinson, who broke the race barrier in major league baseball (1919-1972); Pulitzer Prize-winning author Norman Mailer (1923-2007); “Arrested Development” star Jessica Walter (1941-); Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan (1947-); Sex Pistols musician John Lydon (1956-); and singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake (1981-).

Tags

Load comments