3 Things to Know Today

1. Today's Amazing Fact: Long before rap battles, there was "flyting": the exchange of witty, insulting verses. The verbal throwdowns were popular in England and Scotland from the 5th to 16th centuries. Examples of flyting are found throughout Norse, Celtic, Old English and Middle English literature involving both historical and mythological figures.
2. President Biden revealed a $2 trillion plan to improve U.S. infrastructure and shift to greener energy over the next eight years. The proposal is part of a plan to aid the U.S. economy in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reported. A subsequent plan including education aid is expected to be revealed soon.
3. Famous people with an April 1 birthday include German politician Otto von Bismarck (1815-1898); actress Debbie Reynolds (1932-2016); U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito (1950-); journalist Rachel Maddow (1973-) and YouTube personality Logan Paul (1995-).
