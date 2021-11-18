3 Things to Know Today

1. Tapping his feet, whistling and smiling merrily, Mickey Mouse made his debut in “Steamboat Willie” on Nov. 18, 1928. The cartoon, directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, was acclaimed for its fully synchronized sound, which was still a novelty in live action movies, too. Nearly a century of Disney fun and fantasy has come in the wake of “Willie”.
2. Americans’ support for stricter gun control has fallen five percentage points to 52 percent, Gallup reported Wednesday. This is the lowest reading since 2014. The polling organization also stated that 35 percent of American adults think laws covering the sale of firearms should be kept as they are now. Eleven percent favor less strict laws.
3. Besides Mickey, famous folks with a November 18 birthday include abolitionist Sojourner Truth (1797-1883), theatrical writer W.S. Gilbert (1836-1911), first American in space Alan Shepard (1923-1998), “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood (1939-), actresses Linda Evans and Susan Sullivan (both 1942-) and actor Owen Wilson (1968-).
