3 Things to Know Today

1. North Dakota House leaders are calling upon state Rep. Luke Simons, R-District 36, to resign. Simons has been accused of sexual harassment, which Majority Leader Chet Pollert said is unacceptable. “Accusing staff and fellow legislators of lying about harassment is inexcusable,” Pollert stated Friday, Feb. 26.
2. Information provided to Pollert, Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser and House Caucus Chair Representative Glenn Bosch, as well as Simons’ “subsequent actions, show a pattern of behavior that we do not tolerate and that violate our rules against workplace harassment,” the leaders continued.
3. A more formal reporting process between leadership and legislative council will be established, Pollert stated. The intent is to increase awareness of instances involving legislators while also preserving victim confidentiality. The North Dakota Legislature is currently on its Crossover break until Wednesday, March 3.
