3 Things to Know Today

1. End of a Era: U.S. President Donald Trump had his Twitter account suspended permanently shortly after 6 p.m. EST Friday, Jan. 8. “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules,” the social media platform stated.” Twitter cited “the risk of further incitement of violence,” The New York Times reported. On Friday evening, the address twitter.com/realDonaldTrump consisted of an empty page, with no profile photo or messages. The president has been known for using Twitter before and after his time in office, which is currently scheduled to conclude at 12 p.m. EST Wednesday, Jan. 20. On Thursday, Jan. 7, Facebook announced it was barring Trump from using it for the remainder of his term.
2. National Houseplant Appreciation Day is celebrated each January 10. The holiday is intended as a way to remind people about the freshness and vibrancy that plants bring to homes. Tending an indoor plant allows for the release of moisture into the air, as well as the conversion of carbon dioxide into oxygen.
3. Famous people with January 10 birthdays include Charles Ingalls, famously played by Michael Landon on “Little House on the Prairie” (1836-1902); African-American agricultural pioneer George Washington Carver (1864-1943); Mary Ingalls, played on TV by Melissa Sue Anderson (1865-1928); Ray Bolger, who played the Scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz” (1904-1987); singer Rod Stewart (1945-); former world heavyweight champion George Foreman (1949-); and presidential son in law Jared Kushner (1981-).
