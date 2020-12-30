3 Things to Know Today

1. Should auld acquaintance be forgot, we’ve got the explanation of what “auld lang syne” means. It’s a Scottish phrase, literally translated at “old long since.” What it means is “for old time’s sake.” Thus, when you’re sharing a toast of kindness, you’re doing so for old friends and good times. The familiar song, heard each New Year’s Eve, is believed to have been written in the early 18th century.
2. The first U.S. diagnosis of a COVID-19 variant traced to the United Kingdom occurred Tuesday, Dec. 29. A man in his 20s from Elbert County, Colorado, was confirmed as having the disease, CNN reported. According to health officials, the UK variation is more transmissible than other forms of COVID-19. The news comes as new and active COVID-19 cases were reported as declining in Richland County, N.D.
3. Did you know? While World War II is commonly believed to have ended in 1945 with events ranging from the suicide of Adolf Hitler to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and celebrations of Allied victories in Europe and Japan, it was not until the end of 1946 that the war was formally declared over by U.S. President Harry S. Truman.
