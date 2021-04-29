3 Things to Know Today

1. Michael Collins, who piloted the command module when Apollo 11 landed on the moon in 1969, has died at age 90. He was battling cancer, CNN reported. Following the deaths of Collins and Neil Armstrong, NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is the only surviving member of the Apollo 11 mission.
2. Did you know? The North Dakota Department of Health will stop providing daily email updates on COVID-19 test results after the Friday, April 30 update. The department will continue to update North Dakota’s COVID-19 dashboard and Daily News will continue to cover major changes as they affect the Twin Towns Area.
3. Daily News Managing Editor Carrie McDermott is celebrating a birthday today. She’s part of an elite group including media tycoon William Randolph Hearst (1863-1951), country singer Willie Nelson (1933-), comedian Jerry Seinfeld (1954-), “Brady Bunch” actress Eve Plumb and actress Michelle Pfeiffer (both 1958-) and tennis legend Andre Agassi and actress Uma Thurman (both 1970-).
