3 Things to Know Today

1. U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., spoke out Wednesday, Jan. 20 against some of the first executive orders signed by President Joe Biden. The orders, including rejoining the Paris climate agreement, will sideline “vital energy infrastructure and bring us into a one-sided climate deal,” Armstrong said. The Paris climate agreement is an international accord intended to avert global warming, The New York Times reported.
2. President Biden’s other executive orders include revoking a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which would pass through states including North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. “This is an early mistake by the president and a nod to far-left environmental extremists,” said U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. “I urge (Biden) to reconsider his approach.”
3. Famous people with a Jan. 21 birthday include fashion designer Christian Dior (1905-1957); “Kojak” star Telly Savalas (1922-1994); comedian Benny Hill (1924-1992); former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder (1951-); Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen (1953-2018); Academy Award winner Geena Davis (1956-); Run-D.M.C. DJ Jam Master Jay (1965-2002), former “Baby Spice” Emma Bunton (1976-) and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway (2004-).
