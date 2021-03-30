3 Things to Know Today

1. The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the May 2020 arrest death of George Floyd, began Monday, March 29 in Minneapolis.

2. Today in History: On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot by John Hinckley, Jr. The assassination attempt happened early in Reagan’s presidency. He survived and completed a total of two terms in office. For more information, turn to page A4.

3. Famous people with a March 30 birthday include painter Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890), IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad (1926-2018), actor Warren Beatty (1937-), rocker Eric Clapton (1945-), singer Celine Dion (1968-) and football cornerback Richard Sherman (1988-).

